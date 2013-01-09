Eastern Mediterranean storm

A man stands on a bridge overlooking flooded railway tracks during stormy weather in Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. Unusually heavy winter rains forced the closure of main access routes to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, causing gridlock in and around Israel's commercial capital, authorities said. Traffic backed up for hours as highways into Tel Aviv were flooded, police said. Rail operator asked commuters to avoid stations in the city and train schedules were disrupted. REUTERS/Nir Elias