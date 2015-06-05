Eating with cats
Customers look at a cat walking inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. La Gateria is a vegetarian restaurant where diners can play and interact with cats. The owners provide services such as animal adoption as well as the sale of...more
Customers look at a cat inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Customers look and take photos with two cats inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A cat surprises a customer while playing with a plastic bag inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Customers eat while they pet a cat inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A customer plays with a cat inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Customers eat while a cat walks on the couch inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
