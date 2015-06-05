Edition:
United Kingdom
Fri Jun 5, 2015

Eating with cats

Customers look at a cat walking inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. La Gateria is a vegetarian restaurant where diners can play and interact with cats. The owners provide services such as animal adoption as well as the sale of pet toys, brushes, collars and beds, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Customers look at a cat inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Customers look and take photos with two cats inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A cat surprises a customer while playing with a plastic bag inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Customers eat while they pet a cat inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A customer plays with a cat inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Customers eat while a cat walks on the couch inside La Gateria restaurant in Mexico City, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

