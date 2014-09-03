Ebola hot zones
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents, who are in an Ebola quarantine area, complain to a security officer as they wait for their relatives to bring them food and essentials, in West Point, Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Security forces control a checkpoint outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point as relatives carry food and essentials for their family members, in Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
People living outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point walk at a checkpoint while carrying food and essentials for their relatives in quarantine, in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Security forces stand at a checkpoint outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point as relatives carry food and essentials for their family members, in Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Relatives stand in line at a checkpoint, outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point, as they carry food and essentials for their family members, in Monrovia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers prepare at an isolation camp in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Protection clothes and boots from Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers dry outside an isolation unit in Monrovia, Liberia, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF
Volunteers lower a corpse, prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia, July 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
