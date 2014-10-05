Edition:
Ebola in Texas

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (L) gives directions to one of the people at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

One of the people who was in the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, leaves the building in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Workers wearing hazardous material suits arrive at the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

One of the people who were in the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, leaves it in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (R) escorts the people who were at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, into his car in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man leaves the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been staying, in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker wearing a hazardous material suit puts up a tarp at the apartment unit where Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen diagnosed with the Ebola virus, was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A hazardous materials cleanup trailer enters the apartment complex in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2014 where a Liberian man with Ebola stayed. The process of decontaminating the apartment is expected to take three hours. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A worker power-washes the sidewalk in front of the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A Red Cross worker delivers food to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Students disembark from a school bus outside The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A security guard waits in front of an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A student walks past Emmet J. Conrad High School in Dallas, where a fellow student came into contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Students leave Tasby Middle School, where a fellow classmate who was in contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been removed from school in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A general view of The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

