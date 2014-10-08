Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 9:06pm BST

Ebola patient's dog euthanized

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 13
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
2 / 13
A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A van presumably carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves her apartment building in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 13
Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Demonstrators with pets hold signs in support of Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, outside her apartment in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 13
Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Workers in protective clothing walk outside the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 13
Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Spanish police block animal rights activists protesting outside the apartment building of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 13
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, stands on her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 13
A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A veterinarian van apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 13
Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Demonstrators lie on the road in protest after a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted Ebola, left from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. The placards read in Spanish: "Zero sacrifice. Ana Mato (Spanish Health Minister) resign" (L and R). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
9 / 13
An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An ambulance crew adjusts their goggles outside the entrance of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 13
An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014....more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An injured demonstrator is pictured after protesting against the leaving of a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, at her apartments complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
11 / 13
Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Workers in protective clothing carry a structure out of the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 13
People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
People look out their windows in the apartment building of the nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Tension in Kashmir

Tension in Kashmir

Next Slideshows

Tension in Kashmir

Tension in Kashmir

Thousands have taken refuge after some of the most intense fighting between Pakistan and India in a decade.

08 Oct 2014
Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

A Liberian national diagnosed with Ebola is fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital.

08 Oct 2014
Search for volcano victims

Search for volcano victims

Bodies are still being recovered in the aftermath of the deadly volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in Japan.

08 Oct 2014
Siege of Kobani

Siege of Kobani

The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.

07 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures