Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 10, 2014 | 3:30pm BST

Ebola's global spread

A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Friday, October 10, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
1 / 35
A worker in a hazardous material suit removes the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker in a hazardous material suit removes the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
A worker in a hazardous material suit removes the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 35
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, October 10, 2014
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
3 / 35
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Friday, October 10, 2014
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
4 / 35
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work, outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF

Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work, outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF

Friday, October 10, 2014
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work, outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF
Close
5 / 35
Protesters hold up signs during a one-day strike by airline cabin cleaners demanding more protection in the fight against Ebola, at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Protesters hold up signs during a one-day strike by airline cabin cleaners demanding more protection in the fight against Ebola, at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters hold up signs during a one-day strike by airline cabin cleaners demanding more protection in the fight against Ebola, at LaGuardia Airport in New York October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 35
People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, October 10, 2014
People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
7 / 35
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic

Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Close
8 / 35
World Health Organization members sit in the Strategic Health Operations Centre room at the WHO headquarters in Geneva October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

World Health Organization members sit in the Strategic Health Operations Centre room at the WHO headquarters in Geneva October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Friday, October 10, 2014
World Health Organization members sit in the Strategic Health Operations Centre room at the WHO headquarters in Geneva October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Close
9 / 35
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Friday, October 10, 2014
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
10 / 35
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, October 10, 2014
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
11 / 35
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the centre of Paynesville in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the centre of Paynesville in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, October 10, 2014
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the centre of Paynesville in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
12 / 35
Patients being treated for Ebola are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Patients being treated for Ebola are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Friday, October 10, 2014
Patients being treated for Ebola are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
13 / 35
Kent Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Kent Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Friday, October 10, 2014
Kent Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
14 / 35
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, October 10, 2014
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
15 / 35
American soldiers arrive at Roberts international airport outside Monrovia, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

American soldiers arrive at Roberts international airport outside Monrovia, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 10, 2014
American soldiers arrive at Roberts international airport outside Monrovia, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
16 / 35
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Friday, October 10, 2014
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
17 / 35
The paramedic team from the fire department show the media how to put on a protective suit, during a demonstration in Panama City October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The paramedic team from the fire department show the media how to put on a protective suit, during a demonstration in Panama City October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, October 10, 2014
The paramedic team from the fire department show the media how to put on a protective suit, during a demonstration in Panama City October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
18 / 35
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Friday, October 10, 2014
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
19 / 35
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city centre of Monrovia August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city centre of Monrovia August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, October 10, 2014
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city centre of Monrovia August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
20 / 35
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, October 10, 2014
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
21 / 35
People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together", on a street in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together", on a street in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luc...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together", on a street in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
22 / 35
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, October 10, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
23 / 35
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Friday, October 10, 2014
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
24 / 35
A worker in hazardous material suit is sprayed down by a co-worker after coming out of an apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker in hazardous material suit is sprayed down by a co-worker after coming out of an apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
A worker in hazardous material suit is sprayed down by a co-worker after coming out of an apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 35
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, October 10, 2014
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
26 / 35
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 10, 2014
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
27 / 35
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, October 10, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
28 / 35
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

Friday, October 10, 2014
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
Close
29 / 35
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 10, 2014
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
30 / 35
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic

A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic

Friday, October 10, 2014
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Close
31 / 35
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 10, 2014
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
32 / 35
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Friday, October 10, 2014
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
33 / 35
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
34 / 35
A burial team wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a person suspected to have died of the Ebola virus for interment, in Freetown September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters

A burial team wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a person suspected to have died of the Ebola virus for interment, in Freetown September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters

Friday, October 10, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a person suspected to have died of the Ebola virus for interment, in Freetown September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Missouri protests another shooting

Missouri protests another shooting

Next Slideshows

Missouri protests another shooting

Missouri protests another shooting

Protesters take to the streets of St. Louis after the police shooting death of a black teenager more than a month after unrest over the killing of Michael...

10 Oct 2014
Hidden massacre in Mexico

Hidden massacre in Mexico

Mexico investigates what it believes are dozens of missing students, who are feared to have been massacred by gang members and police.

10 Oct 2014
War at the doorstep

War at the doorstep

Kurdish refugees and Turkish security forces watch the intense battle for the Syrian city of Kobani from across the border.

10 Oct 2014
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

10 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures