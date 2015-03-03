Ebola's ground zero

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever...more

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever outbreak of Ebola to two-year-old Emile Ouamouno, who they believe contracted the disease while playing near the tree, home to hundreds of bats that may have been hosting the deadly virus. Ouamouno lost his son Emile, his daughter and his pregnant wife to Ebola. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

