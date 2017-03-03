Editor Choice Pictures
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean national Ri Jong Chol stands behind the fence of the North Korean embassy compound in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, sits on a wheelchair after arriving on a rescue boat at a port in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designer Manish Arora during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L) carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Communications Director Sean Spicer (R) deplane from Air Force One at Joint Base...more
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on Tree-planting Day. KCNA/via REUTERS
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia. REUTERS/Alexandra Radu
A woman protests outside a Snap Inc. office in Venice Beach as locals demonstrate on the street over the company moving into the beach community in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS (Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol) in South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen after she came under investigation for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence, in Brussels,...more
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo. "In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People...more
