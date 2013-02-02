Editor's Choice - 01 Feb 2013

Edition:
<p>A man runs through snow after a snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1,500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>A man who was injured during a suicide bomb attack in the northwestern town of Hangu receives treatment at Peshawar's hospital February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as he checks Syrian Army positions during clashes in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A witch doctor sits on Santa Barbara hill during the inauguration of the statue of the Virgin of the Socavon, the patron saint of miners, on the outskirts of Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni cries as a coffin with remains of his father, the late former King Norodom Sihanouk is taken from the Royal Palace towards the crematorium in Phnom Penh February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Staff pose with "Jeanne Hebuterne (au chapeau)" from 1919 by Amedeo Modigliani, at Christie's auction house in London February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>U.S. troops stop a man to search him while on patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Production manager Brian Eyers cuts a Manuka plant at the Tregothnan Estate near Truro in Cornwall January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Employees sort logs on a bank of the Yenisei River at the Novoyeniseisk wood processing plant, in the town of Lesosibirsk, some 300 km (186 miles) north of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province February 1, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>An injured rescue worker lies on a stretcher outside the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Pemex in Mexico City February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province February 1, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>Jo Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his first round Davis Cup tennis match against Amir Weintraub of Israel in Rouen, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A miner takes a short break inside an unregulated coal mine in Sabinas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>Samantha Wells of Australia competes in the women's aerial qualification event at the FIS World Cup Freestyle skiing competition in Park City, Utah, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A model wearing a creation by Molina enters a backstage area during the International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF) in the Andalusian capital of Seville February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pauses as she bids farewell on her last day in office at the State Department in Washington February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A woman and two girls play on swings on the outskirts of Lahore, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Protesters throw fireworks on police in front of the presidential palace, in Cairo February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A pedestrian jumps over running water from a broken water main in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

