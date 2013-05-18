Editor's Choice - 17 May 2013
A demonstrator grabs hold of a police security officer (R) during a protest rally in La Paz, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
A demonstrator grabs hold of a police security officer (R) during a protest rally in La Paz, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
A man walks on sulphur and mineral salt formations near Dallol in the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks on sulphur and mineral salt formations near Dallol in the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Inmates are seen inside the Vaslui penitentiary, where Valentin Boanta is serving his sentence, 340 km (211 miles) northeast of Bucharest May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Inmates are seen inside the Vaslui penitentiary, where Valentin Boanta is serving his sentence, 340 km (211 miles) northeast of Bucharest May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit to Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in south west England, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit to Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in south west England, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Diego Lopez (R) after failing to save a shot by Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa during their Spanish King's Cup final soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Diego Lopez (R) after failing to save a shot by Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa during their Spanish King's Cup final soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Nepalese police personnel look through burnt books on the streets during a fire at Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese police personnel look through burnt books on the streets during a fire at Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Basketball fan Qin Xulei prepares to shoot a basketball into a hoop outside his home in Yichuan county, Luoyang, Henan province May 15, 2013. REUTERS
Basketball fan Qin Xulei prepares to shoot a basketball into a hoop outside his home in Yichuan county, Luoyang, Henan province May 15, 2013. REUTERS
Men are silhouetted against a video screen as they pose with Samsung Galaxy S3, Nokia Lumia 820 and iPhone 4 smartphones (L-R) in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Men are silhouetted against a video screen as they pose with Samsung Galaxy S3, Nokia Lumia 820 and iPhone 4 smartphones (L-R) in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People wearing a white cloth take part in "Divisor", a performance art piece by Brazilian artist Lygia Pape, during the exhibition entitled "A Journal of the Plague Year. Fear, ghosts, rebels. SARS, Leslie and the Hong Kong story" at Hong Kong's...more
People wearing a white cloth take part in "Divisor", a performance art piece by Brazilian artist Lygia Pape, during the exhibition entitled "A Journal of the Plague Year. Fear, ghosts, rebels. SARS, Leslie and the Hong Kong story" at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers pull as they work to remove a high voltage underground electrical cable on side of a road in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers pull as they work to remove a high voltage underground electrical cable on side of a road in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker poses with the death mask of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, at Bonhams auction house in London May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A worker poses with the death mask of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, at Bonhams auction house in London May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man is detained by police and local security after shooting on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival near the Grand Journal de Canal+ television studio set on the Croisette in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nathan Gourdol
A man is detained by police and local security after shooting on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival near the Grand Journal de Canal+ television studio set on the Croisette in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nathan Gourdol
The Chinese team performs during the 2013 BelSwissBank Minsk rhythmic gymnastics world cup in Minsk, May 17, 2013. Gymnasts from 27 countries are taking part in the event. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The Chinese team performs during the 2013 BelSwissBank Minsk rhythmic gymnastics world cup in Minsk, May 17, 2013. Gymnasts from 27 countries are taking part in the event. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with a pre-kindergarten student at Moravia Park Elementary School during his second 'Middle Class Jobs and Opportunity Tour' in Baltimore, Maryland May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with a pre-kindergarten student at Moravia Park Elementary School during his second 'Middle Class Jobs and Opportunity Tour' in Baltimore, Maryland May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Riot police officers remove a burning garbage container left by anti-government protesters as a road block on a highway during a protest in Budaiya, west of Manama May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Riot police officers remove a burning garbage container left by anti-government protesters as a road block on a highway during a protest in Budaiya, west of Manama May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
China's Wu Yang returns a shot to Kim Hye Song of North Korea in their women's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Wu Yang returns a shot to Kim Hye Song of North Korea in their women's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A crowd attacks a minibus carrying gay rights activists during an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO) rally in Tbilisi, May 17, 2013. REUTERS
A crowd attacks a minibus carrying gay rights activists during an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO) rally in Tbilisi, May 17, 2013. REUTERS
Finalist Candice Glover (C) is congratulated by fellow contestants after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Finalist Candice Glover (C) is congratulated by fellow contestants after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp pass time in a mosque, where they were evacuated to shelter from cyclone Mahasen when it landed, outside of Sittwe, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp pass time in a mosque, where they were evacuated to shelter from cyclone Mahasen when it landed, outside of Sittwe, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. Ford on Friday denied allegations that he smoked crack cocaine. Reporters for the Toronto Star newspaper and Gawker Media said late Thursday they had...more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. Ford on Friday denied allegations that he smoked crack cocaine. Reporters for the Toronto Star newspaper and Gawker Media said late Thursday they had watched a cellphone video that appears to show Ford smoking crack. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Free Syrian Army members have a meal together in one of the streets of Deir el-Zor May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army members have a meal together in one of the streets of Deir el-Zor May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.