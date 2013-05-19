Edition:
Editor's Choice - 18 May 2013

<p>A riot police officer trips and falls as he chases a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his government's policy on Syria, in Ankara May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a weapon towards Syrian Regime troops in Aleppo's countryside, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>Paris Saint-Germain players throw David Beckham in the air at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Children sleep under a makeshift tent sheltering them from the sun in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajja May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A pilgrim is seen in a carriage during the pilgrimage of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Oxbow with jockey Gary Stevens in the irons takes first place at the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Passengers wait to be picked-up after two commuter trains collided in Bridgeport, Connecticut causing one to derail injuring numerous passengers, May 17, 2013. . REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin</p>

<p>SC Freiburg's Sebastian Kerk (L) challenges Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Freiburg May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Policemen and people check the scene of a collision on a highway leading to a border crossing between Yemen and Saudi Arabia May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Finland's goalie Antti Raanta (L) and Ossi Vaananen react as they defend the goal during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship semi-final match against Sweden at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 18, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons towards forces of the Syrian regime in Daraa May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah</p>

<p>A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Women look at their race cards prior to the 138th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A child peeps into a dilapidated building of the former Spa Kyselka, near Karlovy Vary May 18, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva reacts after her first jump during the women's pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Indiana Pacers guard D.J. Augustin passes the basketball to center Roy Hibbert (55) around New York Knicks center Amar'e Stoudemire (1) while Knicks guards Jason Kidd (R) and J.R. Smith (8) watch the play during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference second round playoff basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

<p>A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>FC Augsburg's coach Markus Weinzierl has beer poured over his head by Sascha Moelders (2ndR) and Ragnar Klavan (L) after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Spvgg Greuther Fuerth in Augsburg May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

<p>France's daredevil climber Jean-Michel Casanova climbs the Bailong Elevator near a cliff in the Wulingyuan tourism area of Zhangjiajie, Hunan province May 18, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>Women sit as they wait to meet male participants during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the West Bank village of Deir Jarir near Ramallah May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

<p>Spectators wrapped in blankets wait the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A Buddhist prays under an artificial tree with golden leaves and Thai baht banknotes during a mass alms offering ceremony in Bangkok May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

