Editors Choice Pictures

A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
School children take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise in an annual evacuation drill at an elementary school in Tokyo, Japan, a day before the six-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that...more
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
Buddhist monks from Dhammakaya temple confront Thai soldiers at a gate of Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Tibetan reacts as he is detained by police during a protest held to mark the 58th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Wreckage of a helicopter is seen after it crashed in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People gather at the destroyed tomb of the Prophet Jonah (Nabi Younes) in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A President Trump supporter holds up a sign at a protest to support immigration activist Ravi Ragbir across the street from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices building in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Samira (L) and Azize, who are members of a Crimean Tatar family led by Shevket Ziyaddinov, look out of a window inside their dwelling in the settlement of Chistenkoye in Simferopol district, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer waits for CNN correspondent Jim Acosta to finish speaking on camera before he starts the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A 5-months-old child suffering from dehydration, Batoul Bashir Ahmad, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi displaced woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A woman cries during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a day before South Korea's Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, in Seoul. The signs read "The constitutional court should accept her...more
A surgical ward is seen in the hospital in Borsa, in the Transylvania region of Romania. Because the hospital has only one doctor per speciality for most specialties, when the doctor goes on leave, the hospital has to close that speciality....more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after the unveiling of the new memorial to members of the armed services who served and died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People decorated with LED bulbs perform during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Iraqi woman, who was left behind by her family, reacts while hearing shooting from helicopter, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
