Editors Choice Pictures
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix, a few days after being rescued in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, as the ship makes its way towards the Italian island of Sicily. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An Ultra-Orthodox man picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police loads a recoilless rifle at a barricade during combat against the Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya...more
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker watches his three-pointer go in against the Memphis Grizzlies during game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a street in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Displaced boys who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. The rally is for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. There is a special election tomorrow to fill that seat,...more
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI drinks a beer with a member of a German delegation and his brother and bishop Georg Ratzinger (R) at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women�s division of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pupils attend a class at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People play soccer during sunset at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A child walks through 'London Fog (2017)' by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign,...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves Esenboga Airport in a bus in Ankara, Turkey. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A competitor jumps over a cow during a Course landaise (cow race) in the Landes region in Aignan, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
