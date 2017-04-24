Editors Choice Pictures
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Isma
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A displaced Iraqi woman and children are transported in a cart as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants continues nearby, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Afghan Special Forces watch at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A displaced Iraqi family walks along a street as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants continues nearby, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man walks out from his house, which is under construction, after the old house collapsed during the 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Trainees from Dewei Security walk for a daily training session at a training camp, on the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A visitor holds a mask of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, as people visit his mausoleum during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Afghan national Army soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters in Mazar-i-Sharif northern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Students from Rambam Mesivta-Maimonides High School protest outside the home of Jakiw Palij in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Young refugees and migrants cheer as ex-Barcelona captain and La Liga ambassador Carles Puyol and La Liga President Xavier Tebas (not pictured) arrive for a news conference, before a screening of Spanish first division "El Clasico" soccer match...more
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Racka sheep are seen during celebrations for the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Activists take part in a demonstration to mark Earth Day by covering themselves in plastic sheets to protest against air pollution and muddy roads caused by what they say is a road expansion project in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police escort a bridal pair to the town hall as demonstrations against Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) going on nearby, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
People walk past Trump International Hotel and Tower during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fenerbahce fans shout slogans to support anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pats a kangaroo called Penny as he visits Taronga Zoo with wife Karen and daughters Charlotte and Audrey in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Alexander Gauland of Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) kisses the hand of party chairwoman Frauke Petry during an AFD party congress in Cologne Germany,. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Men participate in a tug-of-war challenge with an elephant during the traditional festival games to celebrate the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil New Year in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of U.S. fall during the ISU Pairs Free Skating in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Sydney Opera House is reflected in the sunglasses of an Australian counter terrorism and special tactics command senior constable as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his family visit the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason...more
People take part in a mass Tai Chi class as part of All United for Tai Chi, a national movement to improve health, at the Revolution Monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
