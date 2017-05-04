Editors Choice Pictures
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the...more
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica....more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in a dispute over land in northern Brazil, in Viana, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
President Donald Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly after lawmakers rejected her appointment as Environment Secretary, 10 months into her term in office, at the Senate in Manila, Philippines....more
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced they will not charge two police officers in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil...more
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua...more
People jog at Iracema beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas drives into Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat during the fourth quarter at TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir...more
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs at the Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian man Mohammed al-Hoor, 23, demonstrates his street workout skills at a carpentry workshop in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Judy Scott (R) and her son Rodney Scott, mother and brother of Walter Scott, react during a news conference after the guilty plea to federal civil rights charges by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager in Charleston, South Carolina....more
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city, rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of China's all-girl "boyband" FFC-Acrush pose for pictures before a rehearsal at a dance studio in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Residents loot a truck burned during violent clashes between rival gangs at a street near Brasil avenue near Cidade Alta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney points to a picture of construction of the southern border while speaking about the budget agreement reached by Congress during a press briefing at the White House in Washington....more
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
President Trump holds up a U.S. Air Force Academy football jersey that was presented to him by team captain Weston Steelhammer during the presentation of the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city, play inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
