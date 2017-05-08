Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Russian army planes rehearse before the World War II anniversary parade in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett enjoys an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of police officers during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
French National Front candidate Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari applauds as he welcomes a group of Chibok girls, who were held captive for three years by the millitant group Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria. Bayo Omoboriowo/Presidential Office

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A fan throws a chair at a riot police officer during clashes before the Greek Cup Final soccer game between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens at Panthessaliko stadium in Volos, Greece. Nikos Vichos/Intimenews via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Newly ordained priests are seen next Pope Francis as he leads the Regina Coeli prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
People arriving for the MTV Movie and TV Awards cover up with umbrellas as a hail and rain storm passes over the area. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Former President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge has been temporarily closed, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European Union, seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Chief Jack Malia (2nd R) from the Imanourane Tribe holds photographs of Britain's Prince Philip as he sits next to other villagers in the village of Younanen on Tanna Island in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Rescuers gather near a site of a forest fire in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Supporters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum after early results were announced in the second round vote in the 2017 presidential elections in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A member of the "Madamas e Caretos de Torre de Dona Chama" folk group performs during the parade of the 12th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Canadian soldiers inspect a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Alexya Salvador, a Brazilian trans pastor, smokes a cigarette before a mass in Matanzas, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Resident reenactors portraying the Zacapoaxtlas Indians fire a cannon over the others acting as French soldiers during a re-enactment of their 1862 battle in the Penon de los Banos neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. Cinco de Mayo marks the May 5, 1862 victory by a small army of Mexican patriots and peasants over a French force. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attend a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
