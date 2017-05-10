Editors Choice Pictures
The exit of a subway station currently in operation, is seen in a sparsely populated area in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Residents retrieve electric wires and other recyclable materials after a fire razed a squatter colony in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
This picture shows a copy of the letter by President Trump firing Director of the FBI James Comey at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event in Leeds, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on an exit poll of the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS
A 20-foot wide hole over a decommissioned plutonium-handling rail tunnel is shown at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Hanford Site, Washington. Courtesy Department of Energy/via REUTERS
A demonstrator is detained during clashes with riot police at a students' march for a better education reform in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A visitor enters The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at the V&A Museum in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim looks out from a T-129 ATAK attack helicopter at IDEF�17, the 13th International Defence Industry Fair, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Burnt medicine bottles are seen at a hospital damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women are seen as they are held in the Ponte Galeria detention centre for migrants near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Steve Scherer
Montenegro's Slavko Kalezic performs the song "Space" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A general view shows residents standing next debris after fireworks stored in a house exploded in San Isidro, Chilchotla, Mexico. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
People watch as fireworks explode in the sky as part of celebrations for the Victory Day in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Reverend Billy Talen of the "Church of Stop Shopping" and protesters ride the escalators during a fossil fuel and climate change protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former President Barack Obama waves after speaking at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Ital. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Two girls stand at the back of teh stage as Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A worker examines and separates cork stoppers in Amorim Revestimentos factory unit in Sao Paio de Oleiros, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville
South Chungcheong governor An Hee-jung kisses South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyunghoon
Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at a supermarket in the city of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Turkish-German patient Cengiz steam bathes two days before his ordination as a Buddhist monk, at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.