Editors Choice Pictures

Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix,...more
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arrives to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Austria's Nathan Trent performs the song "Running On Air" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 2 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion during the 57th La Biennale in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Grace Yuan's 3-year-old daughter Rebecca, looks at the caesarean delivery (C-section) scar on her mother's belly, which is being worked on by a tattoo artist, at Samurai Tattoo in Shanghai, China. Yuan's daughter thinks the scar is ugly, making Yuan...more
A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A young boy reacts after he handed a bouquet of flowers to Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge in Luxembourg. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Palestinian man Louy Al-Najar drags himself as he harvests wheat at a field in an area adjacent to the border with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building to be demolished under the city authorities' renovation plan, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The father of Miguel Castillo, who died during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, reacts during a tribute to his son in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The bassinet used by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his family's house, now a national historic site, in Brookline, Massachusetts, ahead of the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy's birth, May 29....more
Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Giles Wooltorton, a cameraman who works for the BBC is wheeled into an ambulance after his foot was injured as a car carrying Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was driven into building in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People collect their voters' identity cards at a polling station for the upcoming local election of municipalities and villages representatives in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The Pink Floyd inflatable pig floats next to Broadcasting House to promote their new exhibition at the V&A museum, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Taxi driver Curtis Seymour of C&L Taxi, drives a Haitian woman, who gave her name as Cilotte, from the bus station in Plattsburgh to Roxham Road in Champlain, New York.Since Trump was elected, Seymour has had a front seat view of the other side of...more
An Afghan policeman takes position during a battle with Taliban in Kunduz provice, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir Wakif
Turkish-German patient Cengiz steam bathes two days before his ordination as a Buddhist monk, at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A "comfort woman" statue in front of Japanese embassy is pictured in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at a supermarket in the city of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Illegal migrants arrive by boat at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal city of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Venezuela opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles reacts as he is affected by tear gas while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Collapsed houses are seen after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Taxkorgan County, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves to the media next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Piles of harvested wheat are covered with plastic sheets near the depot for GrainCorp, Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler, located in the New South Wales town of Burren Junction, located north-west of Sydney in Australia. REUTERS/David...more
A mather and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Protesters gather to rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, outside the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas burn drugs that were seized by forces, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Opposition supporters uses a giant sling shot to throw a "Poopootovs", a bottle filled with feces, which is a play on Molotov, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
