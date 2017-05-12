Editor's Choice Pictures
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A boy looks at a whale shaped art installation that is made of plastic and trash made by environmental activist group Greenpeace Philippines, lying along the shore in Naic, Cavite, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Women carry pictures of Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an attack in Syria, during a ceremony marking a year after his death in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl belonging to Rohingya Muslim community walks past a makeshift settlement on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix,...more
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Austria's Nathan Trent performs the song "Running On Air" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 2 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arrives to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Grace Yuan's 3-year-old daughter Rebecca, looks at the caesarean delivery (C-section) scar on her mother's belly, which is being worked on by a tattoo artist, at Samurai Tattoo in Shanghai, China. Yuan's daughter thinks the scar is ugly, making Yuan...more
Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion during the 57th La Biennale in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A young boy reacts after he handed a bouquet of flowers to Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge in Luxembourg. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Giles Wooltorton, a cameraman who works for the BBC is wheeled into an ambulance after his foot was injured as a car carrying Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was driven into building in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People collect their voters' identity cards at a polling station for the upcoming local election of municipalities and villages representatives in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Goalkeeper Lars Haugen of Norway lies on the ice after allowing a goal by Jan Kovar of Czech Republic scored in the overtime during a Group B game at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Paris. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Flooded homes are seen from the air along the banks of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool
The father of Miguel Castillo, who died during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, reacts during a tribute to his son in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gestures during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy performs tricks using a fidget spinner during a contest held in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The bassinet used by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his family's house, now a national historic site, in Brookline, Massachusetts ahead of the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy's birth, May 29....more
