Pictures | Fri May 12, 2017 | 3:00pm BST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A boy looks at a whale shaped art installation that is made of plastic and trash made by environmental activist group Greenpeace Philippines, lying along the shore in Naic, Cavite, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Women carry pictures of Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an attack in Syria, during a ceremony marking a year after his death in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A girl belonging to Rohingya Muslim community walks past a makeshift settlement on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Austria's Nathan Trent performs the song "Running On Air" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 2 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arrives to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Grace Yuan's 3-year-old daughter Rebecca, looks at the caesarean delivery (C-section) scar on her mother's belly, which is being worked on by a tattoo artist, at Samurai Tattoo in Shanghai, China. Yuan's daughter thinks the scar is ugly, making Yuan want to cover it up. As a dance teacher, she feels awkward when the scar is exposed as she wears dancing costumes. "Now I feel more confident after getting this tattoo. I can dance freely on the stage without worries or awkwardness," said Yuan. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion during the 57th La Biennale in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A young boy reacts after he handed a bouquet of flowers to Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge in Luxembourg. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Giles Wooltorton, a cameraman who works for the BBC is wheeled into an ambulance after his foot was injured as a car carrying Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was driven into building in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
People collect their voters' identity cards at a polling station for the upcoming local election of municipalities and villages representatives in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Goalkeeper Lars Haugen of Norway lies on the ice after allowing a goal by Jan Kovar of Czech Republic scored in the overtime during a Group B game at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Paris. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Flooded homes are seen from the air along the banks of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
The father of Miguel Castillo, who died during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, reacts during a tribute to his son in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gestures during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A boy performs tricks using a fidget spinner during a contest held in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
The bassinet used by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his family's house, now a national historic site, in Brookline, Massachusetts ahead of the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy's birth, May 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
