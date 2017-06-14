Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 14, 2017 | 1:40am BST

Editors Choice Pictures

Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention (VTC) in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention (VTC) in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention (VTC) in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Close
1 / 32
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 32
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 32
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 32
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 32
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 32
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
7 / 32
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 32
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 32
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 32
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 32
Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 32
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 32
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
14 / 32
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 32
Monkeys practice standing under an order from their trainer, during a training session at a monkey performance venue in Zunyi, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Monkeys practice standing under an order from their trainer, during a training session at a monkey performance venue in Zunyi, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Monkeys practice standing under an order from their trainer, during a training session at a monkey performance venue in Zunyi, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 32
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafi

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafi

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafi
Close
17 / 32
Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Close
18 / 32
HK URBEX members, inspect the interior of an abandoned British army barracks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HK URBEX members, inspect the interior of an abandoned British army barracks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
HK URBEX members, inspect the interior of an abandoned British army barracks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 32
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
20 / 32
Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California. Lam said: "What are you doing? What have you done to our country? I love this country." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California. Lam said: "What are you doing? What have you done to our country? I love this country." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California. Lam said: "What are you doing? What have you done to our country? I love this country." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 32
Veteran Andres Benitez, 104, lies in bed dressed in army fatigues during a ceremony in tribute to veterans of the 1932-1935 Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia, at the barracks La Victoria in San Lorenzo, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Veteran Andres Benitez, 104, lies in bed dressed in army fatigues during a ceremony in tribute to veterans of the 1932-1935 Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia, at the barracks La Victoria in San Lorenzo, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Veteran Andres Benitez, 104, lies in bed dressed in army fatigues during a ceremony in tribute to veterans of the 1932-1935 Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia, at the barracks La Victoria in San Lorenzo, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
22 / 32
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 32
A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
24 / 32
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in a police car after being found guilty by a court of repeatedly violating the law on organizing public meetings, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in a police car after being found guilty by a court of repeatedly violating the law on organizing public meetings, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in a police car after being found guilty by a court of repeatedly violating the law on organizing public meetings, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
25 / 32
Rapper Ice Cube poses with music producer Dr. Dre after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Ice Cube poses with music producer Dr. Dre after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Rapper Ice Cube poses with music producer Dr. Dre after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 32
Smoke rises after shelling at a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Smoke rises after shelling at a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Smoke rises after shelling at a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
27 / 32
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 32
Designer Vivienne Westwood is carried after her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Designer Vivienne Westwood is carried after her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Designer Vivienne Westwood is carried after her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 32
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
30 / 32
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
31 / 32
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jun 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast