Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 1:45pm BST

Editors Choice Pictures

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 24
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
3 / 24
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 24
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Congressional baseball teams in prayer prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Congressional baseball teams in prayer prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Congressional baseball teams in prayer prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 24
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 24
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 24
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 24
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 24
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer

Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 24
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 24
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 24
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 24
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 24
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite of Syrian crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite of Syrian crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite of Syrian crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 24
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
18 / 24
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
19 / 24
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
20 / 24
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Close
21 / 24
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 24
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 24
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast