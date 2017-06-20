Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 20, 2017 | 1:55am BST

Editors Choice Pictures

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 33
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
2 / 33
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 33
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 33
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool
Close
5 / 33
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 33
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 33
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
8 / 33
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 33
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
10 / 33
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 33
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 33
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka,, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka,, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka,, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 33
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 33
Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 33
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
16 / 33
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
17 / 33
Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 33
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines....more

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
19 / 33
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza

Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza
Close
20 / 33
President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux ride their bicycles as they leave their home in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux ride their bicycles as they leave their home in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux ride their bicycles as they leave their home in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
21 / 33
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
22 / 33
Members of band Marianas Trench arrive at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Members of band Marianas Trench arrive at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Members of band Marianas Trench arrive at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 33
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
24 / 33
A woman cries near the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman cries near the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A woman cries near the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
25 / 33
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
26 / 33
A woman protests in support of Philando Castile during a rally on the capitol steps after a jury found St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Castile, in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A woman protests in support of Philando Castile during a rally on the capitol steps after a jury found St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Castile, in St. Paul, Minnesota....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A woman protests in support of Philando Castile during a rally on the capitol steps after a jury found St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Castile, in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
27 / 33
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas during an Israeli raid in Deir Meshaal village near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas during an Israeli raid in Deir Meshaal village near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas during an Israeli raid in Deir Meshaal village near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
28 / 33
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 33
Two women walk with a white flag in western Raqqa province, Syria.REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Two women walk with a white flag in western Raqqa province, Syria.REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Two women walk with a white flag in western Raqqa province, Syria.REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
30 / 33
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag, claimed after fighting with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag, claimed after fighting with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag, claimed after fighting with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
31 / 33
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
32 / 33
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast