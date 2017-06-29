Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Municipal workers shout slogans during a rally against job layoffs in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. President) makes remarks about healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the airport in Hong Kong, China, ahead of celebrations marking the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Chile�s Gary Medel celebrates with Claudio Bravo after winning the penalty shootout against Portugal in the FIFA Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
China's new type of domestically-built destroyer, a 10,000-tonne warship, is seen during its launching ceremony at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/China Stringer Network

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A girl lays on a bed at the "J.M. de los Rios" Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion heads across the Pacific Ocean towards Sydney, Australia, during events marking the start of Talisman Saber 2017, a biennial joint military exercise between the United States and Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A keeper feeds a white lion at Al Zawra zoo in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
An indigenous man from the Torres Strait Islands wears a traditional dress as he performs during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A man splashes mud towards his friend while celebrating National Paddy day, also called Asar Pandra festival, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A group of novice Buddhist monks take selfies during a religious ceremony at a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
