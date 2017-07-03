Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at the multi-purpose hall of the army hospital at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama, east of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a parole board decided to cut his sentence by a third, at Maasiyahu prison near Ramle, Israel. Walla!news/Rubi Kastro via REUTERS

Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cup final. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly over rites at Jerusalem's Western Wall, outside Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

