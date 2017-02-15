Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
U.S. wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, poses for a selfie with models backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A woman cancer patient waits at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A rainbow is seen over a concrete barrier in Netiv Haasara, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A vacant Walmart is pictured as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Two women react as the wind blows their hair around while walking on the street in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Handout photo provided to Reuters on February 13, 2017, by Human Rights Watch claiming to show remnant of a yellow gas cylinder found in Masaken Hanano, Aleppo, after a chlorine attack on November 18, 2016. Courtesy of Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Cranes hoist the frame of a bus which crashed after an accident on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A man walks inside the Baron Hotel in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Students walk through hearts-shape displays a day before Valentine's Day in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A model presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by women from the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Visitors look at a 7000-year old Neolithic statuette on temporary display at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Macedonian Army and Police special forces perform an exercise after finishing their three-week training with the U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Window cleaners work on the facade of the European Union Council building in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Parts of a bulldozer are seen at a farm in the town of Basheeqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
People drive and ride amid the smog in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
