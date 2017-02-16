Editor's Choice Pictures
New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada....more
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail...more
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by...more
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canister is seen fired from the APC during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra,...more
A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring participants of combat operations on the territories of foreign countries in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during a patrol close to the town of Bentiu in Rubkona county, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "love behind bars" inside the Langata Women Maximum Security Prison in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtesy of Police Grand Ducale /Handout via REUTERS
A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnel carrier during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama,...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.