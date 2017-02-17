Editor's Choice Pictures
Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba,...more
African migrants react as they arrive at the CETI, the short-stay immigrant centre, after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Assistants of businessman Vitaly Yan-Vin-Tin (not pictured) work on a polyurethane and fibreglass sculpture of a dinosaur in the Siberian village of Beryozovka outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Yan-Vin-Tin Sculptures Workshop produces various...more
A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington....more
Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A guest photographs a display during the annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man walks on a bridge crossing over the Besor stream on a rainy day, near Kibbutz Tze'elim in Israel's southern Negev desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Actress Isabel Zuaa (L-R), actors Julio Machado and Welket Bungue pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Joaquim' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS
President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault wait for a group photo of G-20 foreign ministers during a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS / Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Buddhist monks chant inside Dhammakaya temple while police block access to the place in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A model presents a creation from Roberto Verino's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
