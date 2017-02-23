Editors Choice Pictures
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested....more
Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Neighbours of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Muslim cleric known as "The Blind Sheik" who was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York, watch his funeral outside the Grand Mosque at El Gamalia village in Mansoura city northo...more
Members of "Mr Erbil", a group consisting of young fashionable Kurdish men, pose in Erbil, Iraq. According to its members, Mr Erbil is the first ''gentlemen's club'' in the region, and members regularly gather for photoshoots wearing outfits to...more
A riot policeman tries to detain a protester during a rally marking the anniversary of the death of union leader Juan Pablo Jimenez, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man pulls a wheelbarrow as he passes next to a pile of garbage in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Russian Soyuz booster rocket, carrying the Progress cargo space craft, blasts off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Sergei Sergeev/Russian State Space Corporation
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who survived when the plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense crashed, talks with Dr. Jose Carvalho as they try on a prosthetic leg in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS//Paulo Whitaker
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Syrian Democratic Forces female fighter adjusts a mortar in northern Deir al-Zor province ahead of an offensive against Islamic State militants, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Zoo keepers walk with giant panda Bao Bao as she is carried in a crate to be transported to her new home in China from the National Zoo in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The dead body of a migrant is seen washed up on a beach in the western coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
An investigator is seen inside a gas cylinder delivery truck with bullet holes in the windscreen after police fired shots to stop the driver, whom they say had stolen the truck and was driving against traffic, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters take part in the so-called March of Dignity, marking the third anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
French President Francois Hollande looks from a window of the cockpit of a high-speed train TGV at the Alstom factory in Belfort, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Commuters ride on a trolley along a railroad track in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe reads a card during his 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Forest fire as seen near palm oil plantation at Tanah Putih district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia Riau province. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS
Milo Yiannopoulos addresses the media during a news conference in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners shout anti-government slogans while holding photos of Abdulla Al Ajooz, who according to local media died when police attempted to detain him, during his funeral procession in the village of Nawidarat south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad...more
Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wigan's Callum Connolly and teammates look dejected after their match against Queens Park Rangers. Action Images / Tony O'Brien Livepic
The Oceti Sakowin protest camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have set a deadline for demonstrators to vacate and cleanup the camp. North Dakota...more
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate from the CREO party, greets supporters outside the electoral council headquarters, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A wild leopard takes refuge in a treetop after it was found wandering at Gothatar in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Crone gallery workers set up the artwork by artist Clemens Krauss during the international contemporary art fair ARCO in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
