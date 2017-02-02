Editor's Choice Pictures
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit t to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police moved into an outpost in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to remove settlers who Israel's Supreme Court ruled have been...more
A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump and Neil Gorsuch smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An office building is photographed from a tourist platform early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A bull savar (jockey) guides his bulls as he competes in a bull race in Pind Sultani, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod
People on a tube ride a slide covered with snow during the Ice and Snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic 'Kam' (also known as Dong) man pulls a live chicken during a traditional wedding ritual known as the "steal the chicken at the drum tower" in�a minority Dong village in southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, China....more
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his Australian Open trophy as he is welcomed by a fan upon his arrival at Zurich airport. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners are evacuated from under the Zasyadko mine after shelling caused a power-cut, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of the Triveni River to keep themselves warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People gather outside the Federal Building to protest against President Trump's executive order travel ban in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Displaced families who fled from fighting with Islamic State militants arrive at Hashid Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces, camp west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Larry the Downing Street cat sits on the doorstep to number 10 as members of cabinet arrive for their weekly meeting, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro...more
Greenpeace activists climb the Golden Victoria monument on top of the Victory Column and install a banner "Breathless through the city" to protest against air pollution in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of the Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
