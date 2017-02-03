Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of...more
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....more
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) accompanied by his wife Renda St. Clair (R) and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington....more
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as she visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit...more
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles and chant ecclesiastic hymns as they take part in a rally outside the parliament to protest a Greek court decision to jail the monastery's...more
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center at the Roosevelt...more
Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the completion of masonry work on West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank early morning. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
