Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 16, 2017 | 1:50am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

Racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Livepic

Racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Livepic
Close
1 / 34
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 34
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 34
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
4 / 34
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 34
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 34
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 34
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 34
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 34
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 34
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
11 / 34
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
12 / 34
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 34
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 34
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 34
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 34
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 34
Dinosaur robots acting as receptionist greet a hotel employee demonstrating how to check-in to the hotel during a press preview for the newly-opening Henn na Hotel Maihama Tokyo Bay in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. Japan's second robot-run hotel Henn na Hotel ('strange hotel' in Japanese) opened on Wednesday as the robot-staffed hotel near Tokyo, operating company H.I.S. Co. said. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dinosaur robots acting as receptionist greet a hotel employee demonstrating how to check-in to the hotel during a press preview for the newly-opening Henn na Hotel Maihama Tokyo Bay in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. Japan's second robot-run hotel...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dinosaur robots acting as receptionist greet a hotel employee demonstrating how to check-in to the hotel during a press preview for the newly-opening Henn na Hotel Maihama Tokyo Bay in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. Japan's second robot-run hotel Henn na Hotel ('strange hotel' in Japanese) opened on Wednesday as the robot-staffed hotel near Tokyo, operating company H.I.S. Co. said. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 34
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 34
A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncion children shelter in Guatemala, outside Bellas Artes museum, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncion children shelter in Guatemala, outside Bellas Artes museum, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncion children shelter in Guatemala, outside Bellas Artes museum, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 34
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
21 / 34
People work on the construction of a building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

People work on the construction of a building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
People work on the construction of a building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
22 / 34
Men exercise at Ibirapuera Park during the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Men exercise at Ibirapuera Park during the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Men exercise at Ibirapuera Park during the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
23 / 34
Mike Stutz is seen with his head covered in band aids to protest against President Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mike Stutz is seen with his head covered in band aids to protest against President Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Mike Stutz is seen with his head covered in band aids to protest against President Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 34
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma puts her hand (R) on Bhagavad-Gita As It Is, a version of the holy Hindu text, Bhagavad Gita, during her swearing in by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma puts her hand (R) on Bhagavad-Gita As It Is, a version of the holy Hindu text, Bhagavad Gita, during her swearing in by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma puts her hand (R) on Bhagavad-Gita As It Is, a version of the holy Hindu text, Bhagavad Gita, during her swearing in by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 34
A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (or Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits the university of Lille, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (or Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits the university of Lille, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (or Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits the university of Lille, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 34
Bicycles are seen reflected in the water of a canal in Delft, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bicycles are seen reflected in the water of a canal in Delft, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Bicycles are seen reflected in the water of a canal in Delft, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 34
A released detainee hugs members of his family after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a pardon for 203 youths jailed for taking part in demonstrations, as part of a pledge he made months ago to amend a protest law, in front of the main gate of Tora Prison in Tora, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A released detainee hugs members of his family after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a pardon for 203 youths jailed for taking part in demonstrations, as part of a pledge he made months ago to amend a protest law, in front of the main...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A released detainee hugs members of his family after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a pardon for 203 youths jailed for taking part in demonstrations, as part of a pledge he made months ago to amend a protest law, in front of the main gate of Tora Prison in Tora, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
28 / 34
A woman photographs blossom in St. James's Park, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman photographs blossom in St. James's Park, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman photographs blossom in St. James's Park, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
29 / 34
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, receive bread at the Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi people who fled from homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, receive bread at the Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, receive bread at the Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
30 / 34
Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata during his birthday celebration at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata during his birthday celebration at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata during his birthday celebration at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
31 / 34
Leicester City fan inside the stadium as flags are left by seats before their Champions League Round of 16 match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City fan inside the stadium as flags are left by seats before their Champions League Round of 16 match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Leicester City fan inside the stadium as flags are left by seats before their Champions League Round of 16 match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Close
32 / 34
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
33 / 34
A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Mar 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast