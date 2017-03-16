Editors Choice Pictures
Racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Livepic
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev,...more
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Dinosaur robots acting as receptionist greet a hotel employee demonstrating how to check-in to the hotel during a press preview for the newly-opening Henn na Hotel Maihama Tokyo Bay in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. Japan's second robot-run hotel...more
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncion children shelter in Guatemala, outside Bellas Artes museum, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People work on the construction of a building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Men exercise at Ibirapuera Park during the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mike Stutz is seen with his head covered in band aids to protest against President Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma puts her hand (R) on Bhagavad-Gita As It Is, a version of the holy Hindu text, Bhagavad Gita, during her swearing in by Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (or Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits the university of Lille, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bicycles are seen reflected in the water of a canal in Delft, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A released detainee hugs members of his family after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a pardon for 203 youths jailed for taking part in demonstrations, as part of a pledge he made months ago to amend a protest law, in front of the main...more
A woman photographs blossom in St. James's Park, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, receive bread at the Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata during his birthday celebration at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Leicester City fan inside the stadium as flags are left by seats before their Champions League Round of 16 match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
