Editors Choice Pictures
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transferred to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada....more
FBI Director James Comey (L) and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, Kentucky, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Haitians walk in the remains of a fire in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters over a Turkish memorial during a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of Battle of Canakkale, also known as the Gallipoli Campaign, in Canakkale, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Rebel fighters and their families that evacuated the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army, arrive on the southern outskirts of the Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria....more
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Volunteers clean a flooded home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A figure depicting President Trump stands next to lit fireworks during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science. KCNA/via Reuters
Brazil's President Michel Temer eats barbecue in a steak house after a meeting with ambassadors of meat importing countries of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People shout slogans during demonstration against police brutality in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man sits next to a man wounded in clashes in Mosul who is receiving treatment at a hospital in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
People and a civil defence personnel carry children at a damaged site after an air strike on rebel-held Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Models present creations from Vislumbre during Fashion Weekend Plus Size in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
China's President Xi Jinping meets U.S. State of Secretary, Rex Tillerson at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An elephant walks in Amboseli National Park in front of Kilimanjaro Mountain, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Liverpool's Adam Lallana in action with Manchester City's Gael Clichy. Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, waves to supporters at the end of a political rally in Metz, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Incoming President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender and at outgoing German President Joachim Gauck and his partner Daniela Schadt at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kayem, who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian American, at the "ContraBanned" showcase featuring artists representing countries included in President Trump's...more
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a drone during a media tour of the world's biggest computer and software fair, CeBit, in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Members of South Korea's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification check the remains of Chinese soldiers, who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War, during ceremonial rites to place the remains at a temporary military ossuary in Incheon, west of...more
A combination picture shows the controlled demolition of Bonn Center in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.