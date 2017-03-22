Editors Choice Pictures
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys she has collected for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence encourages Mason Brasher, a young tourist from Alabama, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths, as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol...more
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, Kentucky, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Residents cross a street after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An injured Hindu activist affiliated with Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) is helped by her friends after she was injured in a clash with the riot police personnel during the party's protest after the election commission rejected their...more
Haitians walk in the remains of a fire in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, together with walkers are seen reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Asmot Ara, 18, holds her seven-day-old unnamed daughter as she poses for a photograph inside their shelter in Balukhali unregistered refugee camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. Asmot Ara said she came to the camp one month ago with neighbours from...more
Worshippers light candles as the newly restored Edicule, the ancient structure housing the tomb, which according to Christian belief is where Jesus's body was anointed and buried, is seen in the background at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in...more
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier...more
A worker carries picked Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records via REUTERS
People raise their arms towards the sun to welcome the spring equinox in front of the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a drone during a media tour of the world's biggest computer and software fair, CeBit, in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A model presents creation by designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand from her Autumn/Winter 2017 collection for her brand LALALOVE during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Wearing a saree, traditional female garment, a woman exercises on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Public Health Surveillance Agency collect sausages to analyse in their laboratory, at a supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Human skulls suspected to belong to victims of a recent combat between government army and Kamuina Nsapu militia are seen on the roadside in Tshimaiyi near Kananga, the capital of Kasai-central province of the Democratic Republic of Congo....more
Migrants disembark from Dattilo coast guard vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.