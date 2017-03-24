Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 24, 2017 | 1:05am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 33
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 33
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 33
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 33
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo
Close
5 / 33
Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia (Balakleya), Kharkiv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Sadovoy

Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia (Balakleya), Kharkiv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Sadovoy

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia (Balakleya), Kharkiv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Sadovoy
Close
6 / 33
U.S.-Israeli teen (R) arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres in the United States, Australia and New Zealand over the past three month, is seen before the start of a remand hearing at Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S.-Israeli teen (R) arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres in the United States, Australia and New Zealand over the past three month, is seen before the start of a remand hearing at Magistrate's...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
U.S.-Israeli teen (R) arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres in the United States, Australia and New Zealand over the past three month, is seen before the start of a remand hearing at Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 33
Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
8 / 33
Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
9 / 33
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 33
Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 33
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 33
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 33
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 33
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 33
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
16 / 33
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 33
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
Close
18 / 33
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 33
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 33
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 33
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls, who they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls, who they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls, who they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
22 / 33
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
23 / 33
Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. The remains of 28 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were transferred from the temporary columbarium in South Korea to the airport to return home for permanent burial. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. The remains of 28 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. The remains of 28 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were transferred from the temporary columbarium in South Korea to the airport to return home for permanent burial. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
24 / 33
Sebastian Pinera, and his wife Cecilia Morel, launch his campaign for Chile's presidency in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Sebastian Pinera, and his wife Cecilia Morel, launch his campaign for Chile's presidency in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Sebastian Pinera, and his wife Cecilia Morel, launch his campaign for Chile's presidency in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
25 / 33
President Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
President Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 33
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
27 / 33
A Lemur catta cub, which was born this week, is seen with its mother at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/REUTERS

A Lemur catta cub, which was born this week, is seen with its mother at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Lemur catta cub, which was born this week, is seen with its mother at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/REUTERS
Close
28 / 33
An F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, is catapulted off the flight deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush in Gulf of Oman. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, is catapulted off the flight deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush in Gulf of Oman. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, is catapulted off the flight deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush in Gulf of Oman. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
29 / 33
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Close
30 / 33
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations on the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS

The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations on the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations on the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
31 / 33
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was killed by Israeli fire and whom the Israeli forces said was detected with other suspects near the security fence, in Rafah, Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was killed by Israeli fire and whom the Israeli forces said was detected with other suspects near the security fence, in Rafah, Gaza Strip....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was killed by Israeli fire and whom the Israeli forces said was detected with other suspects near the security fence, in Rafah, Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
32 / 33
A man lies on tyres while sunbathing on a beach on a sunny spring day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A man lies on tyres while sunbathing on a beach on a sunny spring day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man lies on tyres while sunbathing on a beach on a sunny spring day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Mar 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast