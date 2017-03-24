Editors Choice Pictures
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo
Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia (Balakleya), Kharkiv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Sadovoy
U.S.-Israeli teen (R) arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres in the United States, Australia and New Zealand over the past three month, is seen before the start of a remand hearing at Magistrate's...more
Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls, who they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India....more
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. The remains of 28 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were...more
Sebastian Pinera, and his wife Cecilia Morel, launch his campaign for Chile's presidency in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
President Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Lemur catta cub, which was born this week, is seen with its mother at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/REUTERS
An F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, is catapulted off the flight deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush in Gulf of Oman. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations on the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was killed by Israeli fire and whom the Israeli forces said was detected with other suspects near the security fence, in Rafah, Gaza Strip....more
A man lies on tyres while sunbathing on a beach on a sunny spring day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
