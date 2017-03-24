Editors Choice Pictures

Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. The remains of 28 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were...more

Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. The remains of 28 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were transferred from the temporary columbarium in South Korea to the airport to return home for permanent burial. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Close