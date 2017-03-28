Editors Choice Pictures
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Televisions and a chair sit on a pedestrian bridge after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Carapongo Huachipa, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors, at the Royev Ruchey...more
People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers view the white cliffs of Dover from a cross-channel ferry between Dover in Britain and Calais in France. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support rally organized to mark the EU's 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in downtown Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
Pall bearers carry the coffin of late poet Sir Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, after his state funeral service in Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar
Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Caleb Hughes
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Baraka Lusambo, (R) a Tanzanian with Albinism visiting the U.S. for medical care, thanks Teresa Piasecka, a Supervisory CBP officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, following his arrival at JFK International Airport in New York....more
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via...more
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Women wearing cheongsam pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne alongside second-placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium following the Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man waves traditional daggers, or Jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh a rally to mark two years of the military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen....more
Julian Aalders from Aalders Auctions house adjusts a 250-year-old embroidered silk waistcoat that belonged to Captain James Cook on a mannequin during a display in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Youths perform for Pope Francis during meeting with confirmation candidates at Saint Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a gathering, denouncing the new tax on those not in full-time employment and marking the 99th anniversary of the proclamation of the Belarussian People's Republic, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A van is towed away as the city management removes unclaimed vehicles from the roadside, in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in...more
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
