Editor's Choice Pictures
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A protester wearing a European Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, in Birmingham, Britain....more
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to incubate chicken eggs, which takes from 21 to 26 days, at the Palais de Tokyo Museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" according to organizers of the Einstein Legacy Project, to...more
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach, located south of the northern Australian city of Townsville. AAP/Dan...more
British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU in London, England. After holding a referendum in June...more
Engineers, journalists and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters run for cover after Islamic State shelled positions held by the SDF at the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam...more
A statue of Winston Churchill is seen in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Students wearing traditional opera masks attend an exercise session in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
An anti-Trump sign is seen before the start of town hall meeting being held by Thomas Homan, acting director of enforcement for ICE, begins in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An injured supporter of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) is assisted following clashes with riot police outside the party headquarters in the Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of...more
Demonstrators march outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. as part of a protest against America�s refugee ban in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shannon Winckler from Wheaton, Illinois, sits before her shoes are judged during the Odor-Eater's Rotten Sneaker Contest at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Workers disassemble a concrete wall outside the central branch of Sberbank in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Loved ones and mourners lift up a closed coffin of Arjay Suldao, 16, who according to the local media was a victim of unknown assailants related to the drug war, to place it inside an apartment-type tomb, during his funeral at a cemetery in Navotas...more
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gun battle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Models present creations by Chinese designer Gong Hangyu during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.