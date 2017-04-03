Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 4, 2017 | 12:15am BST

Editors Choice Pictures

An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 29
A woman collects recyclable items from at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman collects recyclable items from at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman collects recyclable items from at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 29
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 29
Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 29
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
6 / 29
A plastic raft overcrowded by migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A plastic raft overcrowded by migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A plastic raft overcrowded by migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 29
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 29
A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates. Government of Dubai Media Office

A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates. Government of Dubai Media Office

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates. Government of Dubai Media Office
Close
9 / 29
Bishop Emeritus Claudio Stagni receives help after fall down as Pope Francis leaves at the end of Holy Mass in Carpi, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Bishop Emeritus Claudio Stagni receives help after fall down as Pope Francis leaves at the end of Holy Mass in Carpi, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Bishop Emeritus Claudio Stagni receives help after fall down as Pope Francis leaves at the end of Holy Mass in Carpi, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 29
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy

A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy
Close
11 / 29
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
12 / 29
Britain's Prince Charles is offered Amatriciana pasta dish during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Britain's Prince Charles is offered Amatriciana pasta dish during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles is offered Amatriciana pasta dish during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 29
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
14 / 29
Participants lay down on a street covered by coloured powder during the annual Bangkok Color Run in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Participants lay down on a street covered by coloured powder during the annual Bangkok Color Run in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Participants lay down on a street covered by coloured powder during the annual Bangkok Color Run in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 29
A man carries his wife on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Milagro, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man carries his wife on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Milagro, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A man carries his wife on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Milagro, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
16 / 29
People burn incense on the third day of the third lunar month, during a traditional festival celebrated locally in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People burn incense on the third day of the third lunar month, during a traditional festival celebrated locally in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People burn incense on the third day of the third lunar month, during a traditional festival celebrated locally in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 29
South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
18 / 29
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt

Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt
Close
19 / 29
A dog wearing a Chinese traditional opera costume is seen during a dog show in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog wearing a Chinese traditional opera costume is seen during a dog show in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A dog wearing a Chinese traditional opera costume is seen during a dog show in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 29
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
21 / 29
A tattoo of Hindu demon Ravan is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A tattoo of Hindu demon Ravan is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A tattoo of Hindu demon Ravan is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 29
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city stand near tents in a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city stand near tents in a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city stand near tents in a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 29
Participants of the Pro-Europe "Pulse of Europe" movement hold European Union and German flags during a protest at Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants of the Pro-Europe "Pulse of Europe" movement hold European Union and German flags during a protest at Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Participants of the Pro-Europe "Pulse of Europe" movement hold European Union and German flags during a protest at Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 29
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in this undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in this undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in this undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 29
Iraqi Jamal Ahmed, 16, who lost his leg during the fighting in Mosul, attends a physiotherapy session at Red Cross Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi Jamal Ahmed, 16, who lost his leg during the fighting in Mosul, attends a physiotherapy session at Red Cross Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Iraqi Jamal Ahmed, 16, who lost his leg during the fighting in Mosul, attends a physiotherapy session at Red Cross Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
26 / 29
South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (C) visits a port where the sunken ferry Sewol is placed in Mokpo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (C) visits a port where the sunken ferry Sewol is placed in Mokpo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (C) visits a port where the sunken ferry Sewol is placed in Mokpo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
27 / 29
Smoke rises from a warehouse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from a warehouse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Smoke rises from a warehouse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 29
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

01 Apr 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Mar 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast