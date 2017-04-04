Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Workers pose inside, Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine after the completion of Seattle�s tunnel in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Duran, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as U.S. President Donald Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man carries his pet cat as he walk under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man reacts next to a memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Baghdad, Iraq. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins reacts in the locker room after the loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. skips a ball off the water on the 16th tee during Monday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Newly-hired employees of Japan Airlines (JAL) group pose for photos during an initiation ceremony at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman collects recyclable items as others rest at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to get food supplies before entering at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Runners push a basket sledge as they descend towards Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
President Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A boy stands next to a policeman in front of the Congress that was damaged after a demonstration against a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election turned violent last week, in Asuncion, Paraguay. The graffiti on the left reads "Let the State burn". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
New coffins for reburials, are seen in a cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Disqualified lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, 25, (L) and Baggio Leung, 30, pose outside government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours after her rescue along other migrants from their drifting plastic rafts by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
North Korean farmers work in a field as a section of the Great Wall is seen on the Chinese side of the Yalu River, north of the town of Sinuiju in North Korea and Dandong in China's Liaoning province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Hindu devotees gather to bathe in the Brahmaputra River aspart of a ritual to observe the Astami Tithi at Langalband, Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Duko

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
