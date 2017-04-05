Editors Choice Pictures

Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They...more

Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They left West Mosul at daybreak and reached the camp after 48 hours. Her sons have left the tent to try and look for work. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

