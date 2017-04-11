Editor's Choice Pictures
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire which destroyed many wood houses at a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographers take photographs next to South Korean soldiers standing guard during Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Iraqi boy sits outside a house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic states militant in Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfire before the start of Passover in the Brooklyn borough in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy (not pictured), as President Donald J. Trump (C) watches with Louise Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of...more
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a...more
A Rohingya girl gestures while reciting a poem at a makeshift school at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Fishermen anchor their boat at dawn off the coast of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters carry water supplies on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain. The flowers...more
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Spanish legionnaires throw their weapons in the air as they warm up before taking part in a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where the Queen opened the new Centre for Elephant Care, in Dunstable, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
(R-L) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida attend roundtable talks during a G7 for foreign ministers in Lucca,...more
Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A displaced Iraqi who had fled his home helps his wounded brother as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A devotee takes a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
