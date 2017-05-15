Editors Choice Pictures
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl stands around a bonfire as she celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Nepal's army detonates a bomb during the local election of municipalities and village representatives in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn's installation called " Support" is seen on Ca' Sagredo palace during the 57th La Biennale of Venice, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Firemen spray water at the burned Beth Hamedrash synagogue in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Demonstrators stand next to a bus burns near a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) women fighters run with chidlren in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Firefighters help to evacuate a woman affected by smoke from a fire at the oriental market, considered one of Central America's largest markets, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter inspects a former Islamic State prison in the town of Tabqa, after Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays piano before meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws water bombs into the crowd off of the back balcony of Buckingham Palace during a tea party in London. The two Princes and the Duchess hosted the Party at The Palace to honor the children of those who...more
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. KCNA/via REUTERS
Julius (L) and Johannes Laschet (2nd L), sons of Armin Laschet, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), his father Heinz Laschet (2nd R) and daughter Eva Laschet (R) react on first exit polls after the regional state elections of North...more
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium following the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ukraine's Jamala performs a song as security detain a fan during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer
President Trump attends Liberty University's commencement in Lynchburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Saint-Etienne fans let of flares during their match against Paris St Germain. Reuters / Robert Pratta
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a protests against decision by authorities to demolish Soviet five-storey houses in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
