Editors Choice Pictures

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws water bombs into the crowd off of the back balcony of Buckingham Palace during a tea party in London. The two Princes and the Duchess hosted the Party at The Palace to honor the children of those who...more

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws water bombs into the crowd off of the back balcony of Buckingham Palace during a tea party in London. The two Princes and the Duchess hosted the Party at The Palace to honor the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Pool

Close