Editors Choice Pictures
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as she observes a protest against violence in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea. Kryzentia Weiermann/Courtesy U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100 miles south of San Jose, California. Courtesy of John Madonna Construction/Caltrans/via REUTERS
Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
