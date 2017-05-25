Edition:
Thu May 25, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as she observes a protest against violence in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as she observes a protest against violence in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as she observes a protest against violence in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea. Kryzentia Weiermann/Courtesy U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea. Kryzentia Weiermann/Courtesy U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea. Kryzentia Weiermann/Courtesy U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100 miles south of San Jose, California. Courtesy of John Madonna Construction/Caltrans/via REUTERS

A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100 miles south of San Jose, California. Courtesy of John Madonna Construction/Caltrans/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100 miles south of San Jose, California. Courtesy of John Madonna Construction/Caltrans/via REUTERS
Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna's ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna's ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

