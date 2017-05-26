Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An Orthodox priest reads the gospel during the baptism of the first baby born on the islet of Thymaina after six years, with the financial support of the Aegean Team doctors, on the islet of Ayios Minas, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A video grab taken from a Somali Police CCTV shows the moment a car explodes near the Mogadishu sea port. Somali Police/via REUTERS TV
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges a cheer from the crowd before receiving an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, as fellow honorary degree recipient actor James Earl Jones looks on, during the 366th Commencement Exercises at Harvard...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man crouches in front of flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man, who was wounded in Syria, walks inside a hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight, before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children play atop a self-propelled artillery unit during the Independence Day celebration in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Greenpeace activist holds a banner in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, where leaders from the world's major Western powers will hold their annual summit, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Anti-Trump demonstrators (L) grapple over a U.S. flag with demonstrators protesting against CUNY�s decision to allow Linda Sarsour, a liberal, Palestinian-American political activist, to speak at this year�s commencement in New York. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Burned debris is seen at the offices of the Housing Ministry in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Residents run to evacuate during government troops assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute militants, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilized tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeastern costal city of Fortaleza, Brazil. Researchers in Brazil are experimenting with a new treatment for severe burns using the skin of...more
Conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall listens to a journalist's question during a news conference at the National Geographic summit in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
G7 leaders watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.