Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 2, 2017 | 1:46pm BST

Editors Choice Pictures

President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 24
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Close
2 / 24
The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 24
Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human trafficking Nadia Murad on his arm in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human trafficking Nadia Murad on his arm in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human trafficking Nadia Murad on his arm in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 24
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool
Close
6 / 24
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia...more

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 24
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 24
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Courtesy of Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS

An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Courtesy of Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Courtesy of Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 24
Rescue workers take part in a training exercise offshore on the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rescue workers take part in a training exercise offshore on the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Rescue workers take part in a training exercise offshore on the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 24
Afghans throw stones towards security forces, during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghans throw stones towards security forces, during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Afghans throw stones towards security forces, during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
12 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk to journalist Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk to journalist Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk to journalist Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 24
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 24
Coloured smoke left by the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad is seen after their performance during the Republic Day military parade in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Coloured smoke left by the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad is seen after their performance during the Republic Day military parade in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Coloured smoke left by the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad is seen after their performance during the Republic Day military parade in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
16 / 24
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 24
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James loses the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James loses the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James loses the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 24
A boat is seen on the shore of the Aral Sea outside the village of Karateren, south-western Kazakhstan. Akespe, home to some 250 people, and Karateren, inhabited by about 150, used to be dominated by fishermen until the water receded too far away - but it is now back in Karateren. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A boat is seen on the shore of the Aral Sea outside the village of Karateren, south-western Kazakhstan. Akespe, home to some 250 people, and Karateren, inhabited by about 150, used to be dominated by fishermen until the water receded too far away -...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A boat is seen on the shore of the Aral Sea outside the village of Karateren, south-western Kazakhstan. Akespe, home to some 250 people, and Karateren, inhabited by about 150, used to be dominated by fishermen until the water receded too far away - but it is now back in Karateren. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
19 / 24
An injured hotel guest is seen outside of a hotel after a shooting incident inside Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured hotel guest is seen outside of a hotel after a shooting incident inside Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
An injured hotel guest is seen outside of a hotel after a shooting incident inside Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 24
Lyon's Alex Morgan celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Final against Paris Saint Germain. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Lyon's Alex Morgan celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Final against Paris Saint Germain. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Lyon's Alex Morgan celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Final against Paris Saint Germain. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Close
22 / 24
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during riots at a students' strike to request changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during riots at a students' strike to request changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during riots at a students' strike to request changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
23 / 24
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, at southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, at southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, at southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Jun 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 May 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast