Editors Choice Pictures
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during stage 18 of the Tour de France from Briancon to Izoard, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit of the market in the historic center of southern German town of Heidelberg. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL
Newly recruited fighters loyal to the Houthi rebels march during a military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Orica-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands wins the first stage of La Course by Le Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Crocodile that was captured from a lagoon and temporarily kept in a zoo, is being caught in order to be transported and released in a national park, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that could provide insight into psychiatric diseases, at the psychiatric hospital in Duffel, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusement park, made of straw and erected to attract customers, on the territory of the "Ponomaryovo" farming enterprise cultivating melons,...more
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant walks with another elephant at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
England�s Ian Poulter reacts after his third shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 146th Open Championship. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxygen therapy during a power cut in their family house, which is equipped with a backup battery-powered system, in Gaza City....more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Team Ukraine competes in the synchro competition at the FINA World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Palestinian men take part in evening prayers inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by Talas typhoon in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhui province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Matthieu Rosset of France competes in diving at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Sean Spicer resigns
Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Trump's administration.
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.
Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.