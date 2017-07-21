Editors Choice Pictures

The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusement park, made of straw and erected to attract customers, on the territory of the "Ponomaryovo" farming enterprise cultivating melons,...more

The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusement park, made of straw and erected to attract customers, on the territory of the "Ponomaryovo" farming enterprise cultivating melons, watermelons and pumpkins in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

