Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 21, 2017 | 12:50pm BST

Editors Choice Pictures

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 24
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
2 / 24
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
3 / 24
A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
Close
4 / 24
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool

O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool
Close
5 / 24
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 24
Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 24
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 24
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 24
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 24
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 24
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 24
Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
14 / 24
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 24
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 24
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
17 / 24
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
Close
18 / 24
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 24
Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 24
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John McCain (R-AZ), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John McCain (R-AZ), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 24
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 24
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Sean Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer resigns

Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Trump's administration.

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Preparing for a Syrian gas attack

Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Russia's military might

Russia's military might

A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast