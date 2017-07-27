Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 1:40am BST

Editors Choice Pictures

A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 33
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 33
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 33
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 33
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS

A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 33
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 33
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
7 / 33
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 33
People ride in the 'Dragon Khan' roller coaster (red track) through 'Shambhala' at PortAventura resort, south of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People ride in the 'Dragon Khan' roller coaster (red track) through 'Shambhala' at PortAventura resort, south of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
People ride in the 'Dragon Khan' roller coaster (red track) through 'Shambhala' at PortAventura resort, south of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
9 / 33
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 33
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 33
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 33
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
13 / 33
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 33
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
15 / 33
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 33
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 33
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS

People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 33
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
19 / 33
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
20 / 33
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 33
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun

Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun
Close
22 / 33
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 33
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 33
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
25 / 33
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
26 / 33
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Close
27 / 33
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
28 / 33
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
29 / 33
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
30 / 33
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
31 / 33
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near Rockhampton in northern Queensland in Australia. Australian Defence Force/via REUTERS

A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near Rockhampton in northern Queensland in Australia. Australian Defence Force/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 33
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jul 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast