Editors Choice Pictures

Pictures | Fri Jul 28, 2017 | 3:10am BST

Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica in Santa Clara, California. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggest sandwich (commonly called a Torta in Mexico), in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important fairs in Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
