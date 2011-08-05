Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Friday, August 05, 2011

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, August 05, 2011

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

A Chinese Malaysian shows her heavily made-up lips before performing Chinese opera in Kuala Lumpur, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Friday, August 05, 2011

A Chinese Malaysian shows her heavily made-up lips before performing Chinese opera in Kuala Lumpur, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
2 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

A woman walks past corn as she arrives at a holy shrine to attend a mass prayer ceremony before breaking her fast during the month of Ramadan in northern Tehran, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Friday, August 05, 2011

A woman walks past corn as she arrives at a holy shrine to attend a mass prayer ceremony before breaking her fast during the month of Ramadan in northern Tehran, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
3 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, August 05, 2011

Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Labourers unload coal from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Friday, August 05, 2011

Labourers unload coal from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
5 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Teenagers undergo training at a military boot camp, run by local Cossack organisations and set up in the mountains of Crimea near the town of Bakhchisarai, Ukraine, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, August 05, 2011

Teenagers undergo training at a military boot camp, run by local Cossack organisations and set up in the mountains of Crimea near the town of Bakhchisarai, Ukraine, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, August 05, 2011

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, August 05, 2011

Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

A student is detained by riot police during to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, August 05, 2011

A student is detained by riot police during to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
9 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, August 05, 2011

An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Malnourished Somali children are seen inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. Drought, conflict and a lack of food aid have left 3.6 million people at risk of starvation in southern Somalia. The drought, the worst in decades, has affected about 12 million people across the Horn of Africa. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)

Friday, August 05, 2011

Malnourished Somali children are seen inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. Drought, conflict and a lack of food aid have left 3.6 million people at risk of starvation in southern Somalia. The drought, the worst in decades, has affected about 12 million people across the Horn of Africa. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)

Close
11 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

A student trainee makes a parachute jump from a tower during a summer military camp for civilians organised by South Korean Special Warfare Command at a military training field in Seoul, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, August 05, 2011

A student trainee makes a parachute jump from a tower during a summer military camp for civilians organised by South Korean Special Warfare Command at a military training field in Seoul, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
12 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

The remnants of an old house are seen after demolition at the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, August 05, 2011

The remnants of an old house are seen after demolition at the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Rescue workers recover an injured girl from the rubble of a five-story residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Friday, August 05, 2011

Rescue workers recover an injured girl from the rubble of a five-story residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
14 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, China, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, August 05, 2011

Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, China, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city, Chile, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, August 05, 2011

Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city, Chile, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
16 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Firefighters take part in a fire drill at a petrochemical industry base in Anqing, Anhui province, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, August 05, 2011

Firefighters take part in a fire drill at a petrochemical industry base in Anqing, Anhui province, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
17 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Savo Pavicevic (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Zeljeznicar Sarajevo during their Europa League third round qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Friday, August 05, 2011

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Savo Pavicevic (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Zeljeznicar Sarajevo during their Europa League third round qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
18 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa (C) is seen past microphone cables during a news conference in Tokyo, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Friday, August 05, 2011

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa (C) is seen past microphone cables during a news conference in Tokyo, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
19 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes from a vehicle as he attends the anniversary ceremony of National Guard in Caracas, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Friday, August 05, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes from a vehicle as he attends the anniversary ceremony of National Guard in Caracas, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
20 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, India, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 05, 2011

Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, India, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Friday, August 05, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
22 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

President Barack Obama fist bumps a supporter after he delivers remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Aragon Entertainment Center in Chicago, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, August 05, 2011

President Barack Obama fist bumps a supporter after he delivers remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Aragon Entertainment Center in Chicago, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
23 / 24
Friday, August 05, 2011

A man is reflected next to Big Ben on a wet pavement during a rainy day in central London, August 4, 2011. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 05, 2011

A man is reflected next to Big Ben on a wet pavement during a rainy day in central London, August 4, 2011. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Monday, February 13, 2017

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

Monday, February 13, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Monday, February 13, 2017

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »