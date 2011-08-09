Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Riot police prevent supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from blocking the street during a protest rally in central Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Riot police prevent supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from blocking the street during a protest rally in central Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Picture taken with a super-wide angle lens shows the German share trading DAX index at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Picture taken with a super-wide angle lens shows the German share trading DAX index at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A woman uses a fan to shield her face from the sun as she crosses a road on a hot day in Beijing, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A woman uses a fan to shield her face from the sun as she crosses a road on a hot day in Beijing, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Townsmen gather in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Townsmen gather in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a court hearing at the Pecherskiy District Court in Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a court hearing at the Pecherskiy District Court in Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service

Close
7 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
8 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cambodians, who volunteered to join the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, shake hands during a ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, August 8, 2011. At least 800 Phnom Penh residents volunteered to join the army. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Cambodians, who volunteered to join the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, shake hands during a ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, August 8, 2011. At least 800 Phnom Penh residents volunteered to join the army. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
9 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A soldier walks near an army tank on a street in Hama city, in this undated still image taken from amateur video, taken August 7, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A soldier walks near an army tank on a street in Hama city, in this undated still image taken from amateur video, taken August 7, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV

Close
10 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A protester reads in a tent near a site set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard in Israel, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A protester reads in a tent near a site set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard in Israel, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
11 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter to promote the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter to promote the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
12 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows to an evacuee, who fled from towns near the earthquake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at a gymnasium in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 8, 2011. The characters written on the makeshift shelter read, "Fight Japan". REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows to an evacuee, who fled from towns near the earthquake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at a gymnasium in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 8, 2011. The characters written on the makeshift shelter read, "Fight Japan". REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
13 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A teleprompter being read by President Obama shows a sentence written in defiance of the lowering of the U.S. credit rating in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A teleprompter being read by President Obama shows a sentence written in defiance of the lowering of the U.S. credit rating in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (2nd R), Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (L) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) (R), pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (2nd R), Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (L) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) (R), pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Julia Goerges of Germany celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Julia Goerges of Germany celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A man rides his donkey cart loaded with chairs through a flooded street, after a heavy downpour in Lahore, Pakistan, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A man rides his donkey cart loaded with chairs through a flooded street, after a heavy downpour in Lahore, Pakistan, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
18 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives the royal command appointing her as the country's new premier in front of a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Puea Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives the royal command appointing her as the country's new premier in front of a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Puea Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool

Close
19 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

The Dalai Lama embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

The Dalai Lama embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Boston Red Sox' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates his game winning RBI single with teammate Dustin Pedroia to beat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

Boston Red Sox' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates his game winning RBI single with teammate Dustin Pedroia to beat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
22 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A picture taken July 26, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011, shows a Somali refugee child in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A picture taken July 26, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011, shows a Somali refugee child in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Close
23 / 24
Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 09, 2011

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

1:00am GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:50am GMT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

Thursday, February 09, 2017

When politicians fight

All Collections

When politicians fight

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Thursday, February 09, 2017

View More Slideshows »